ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Some community members are outraged at the possibility of losing a historical collection of IBM’s legacy in Endicott.

There are rumors that the IBM Collection on display at the Endicott History and Heritage Center will be leaving Endicott to rejoin the company elsewhere,

The collection showcases priceless instruments, products and documentation of IBM’s origins, and longstanding history in Endicott.

Broome County Historian, Roger Luther says that he heard these rumors several weeks ago but wanted more information. So, he posted to the Historical Endicott Group page on Facebook, and people are not happy.

“The community is just outraged that we would even consider losing that collection. That is so important to this area and to Endicott in particular,” said Luther.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says that she too has heard of these rumors and does not know why the collection would be sent back to the corporation, especially without further public discussion.

She says if it’s due to financial issues, she is confident that the community and her government partners would step in to keep the collection in Endicott.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to IBM’s corporate office but did not receive a response.