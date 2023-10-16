BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Following Saturday’s game, the Binghamton Black Bears are celebrating their first win of the season as well as the renewal of a major sponsor.

Hinny Hard Seltzer, a craft-made, veteran-owned hard seltzer brand based in Upstate New York, has announced that it has renewed its “Power Play” sponsorship with the team.

“I am thrilled to renew our sponsorship for another year with The Binghamton Black Bears. This partnership has been an incredible journey for Hinny, with our brand on the rise, seeking to strengthen our bond with the wonderful people of Upstate, NY,” said Founder of Hinny Hard Seltzer Tim Nickels. “Being a sponsor allows us not only to continue supporting an outstanding organization and its exceptional group of players but also offers us the exciting opportunity to showcase and distribute our product directly on-site.”

Nickels is a retired New York City Police Officer, former US Army Captain, and a lifelong hockey enthusiast. He says he has exciting plans to be a regular fixture at home games and is eager to support the team while personally witnessing the fans enjoying Hinny seltzers.

Hinny Seltzers are available at select concession stands at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. They are available in three flavors such as blueberry mint, bourbon-flavored, and black cherry.

The Black Bears will return home on October 21 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit binghamtonblackbears.com.

For more information on Hinny Hard Seltzer, visit hinnyhardseltzer.com.