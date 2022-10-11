UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Town of Union held a dedication ceremony at the Highland Park Pool to honor the legacy of a long time employee.

On October 6th, the Highland Park Pool at Highland Park officially became the Ray Vanderpoel Swim Facility.

Ray Vanderpoel worked over 35 years as a Town of Union parks staff, and was the town’s go-to pool maintenance person.

Vanderpoel started out as a seasonal employee back in 1986, and over the years, worked his way up the ranks to Park manager before retiring in January of this year.

Vanderpoel says, “I cannot possibly put it into words, how it makes me feel. I’m basically an emotional person as it is, so I really, really can’t thank them enough.”

The board said that this was a way to express their thanks to an exemplary employee whose pride in the Town of Union Parks is second only to his work ethic.