Help available for NYS Marketplace

Binghamton NY – Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network is offering New York residents help in signing up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

New York State has extended the deadline this year for enrolling for coverage through the NYS Marketplace to May 15, 2021.

Mothers & Babies has a staff of fully certified Health Insurance Navigators that can assist in the enrollment process.

Members of the staff speak Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese and the service is available to any New York resident.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 607-772-0517.

The service is available Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 7:00pm.