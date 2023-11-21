(WIVT/WBGH) – Families in need with have food on their Thanksgiving table this year thanks to a partnership between HCR Home Care, its nonprofit partner HCR Cares, and Lori’s Natural Foods.

Employees from the health care organization donated items to fill 72 food baskets for families across New York State. HCR Cares contributed by donating gift cards to purchase turkeys for the families.

“Providing Thanksgiving food baskets is a special tradition that our employees look forward to

every year,” said Suzanne Turchetti, President of HCR Home Care. “Our employees and partners

are pleased to be able to share what we have with families in need across our company footprint.”

Food baskets were donated to the following number of families:

5 families in the Catskills region

2 families in Central New York

51 families in the Finger Lakes region, which included food donations from Lori’s Natural

Foods

Foods 14 families in the North Country

HCR Home Care was founded in 1978 and is a leading provider of home health services for individuals, physicians and other healthcare professionals across New York state.

HCR Cares, founded in 1979, is the company’s nonprofit organization that aims to address barriers to independent living through research, education and innovative programs.