Johnson City, NY – The Johnson City Police are asking for help locating 79 year-old David O’Neil.

O’Neil is described as being 6 feet tall with grey hair and was last seen wearing a tan trench coat, green scarf, red baseball cap, suit and tie and rubber boots.

He is often seen walking around the greater Binghamton area.

O’Neil walks with an impairment and is autistic.

Anyone with information regarding O’Neil are asked to contact the JC Police at 607-729-9321.