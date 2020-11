BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State Police are investigating a missing man out of Endwell.

44 year-old Gregory Gale Jr of Endwell was last seen yesterday at the Speedway on East Main around 10:45 AM.

Police say Gale is autistic, with the mental development of a 5 year-old.

He does not carry a cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at Endwell at 754-2701.