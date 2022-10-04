SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A family in Sidney has been giving back to those who need it most after they lost their little girl.

Trinity O’Connor was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at the age of 2, and this past March, she passed away at 6 years old.

Last weekend, the foundation donated 12 baskets of supplies such as shaving cream, socks, and board games to Golisano Children’s Hospital, where Trinity received treatments.

In 2019, the Hartwick field hockey team adopted Trinity as a member of the team. And tomorrow, Hartwick’s field hockey team is dedicating their match against Russel Sage as the Trinity O’Connor Foundation game.

Her father Daniel O’Connor said that the team went out of their way to make Trinity feel special, whether it was through Christmas Cards, providing her with her own locker, or letting her take the coin toss at the start of a game.

“From my understanding, because of NCAA rules, there’s only certain things that they’re allowed to do jersey wise and stuff, so what they did this year was they made special hockey sticks that they use in all games that have my daughter’s name on it and her number.”

O’Connor saod that the team has raised quite a bit of money, and that they will be selling merchandise such as wristbands and t-shirts at the game to support the foundation.

He said since kick-starting the foundation, it has received incredible support from people all across the world including Super Bowl champion Ahmad Bradshaw, actor Jason Momoa and lead singer of the Rascall Flats Gary LeVox to name a few.

The game starts at 4 p.m. at Hartwick College.