HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, February 23rd, the Harpursville Central School District held its Capital Project Vote.

There were two propositions are projected to have no tax impact on district residents due to the utilization of New York State Building Aid, District Reserves, and other financing strategies.

Proposition 1 ($13,746,232)

Demolition of existing bus garage

New Transportation Facility

Improved Campus Circulation/Site Improvements

Softball Field Renovation

Relocation of Tennis Courts and Discus and Shot Put Pads

Baseball Field Sideline Fencing

New Halfcourt Basketball Court

High School and W.A. Olmstead Sewage Pumps Replacement

High School Main Bathrooms Renovation

W.A. Olmstead Exterior Door Replacement

Proposition 2 ($3,868,240)

Artificial Turf and Running Track Replacement

High School and W.A. Olmstead Exterior Door Replacement

Proposition 1 passed with 148 yes votes and 47 no votes. Proposition 2 passed with 137 yes votes and 55 no votes.

Construction is expected to begin in May 2024.