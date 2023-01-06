BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A popular food cart that was once a staple at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market has now evolved into a new restaurant on Binghamton’s Northside.

Happy Pappi Arepas Bar opened 2½ months ago at 252 Chenango Street.

The business is owned by Luis Carrillo who grew up in Venezuela.

His specialty is the Venezuelan dish known as arepas.

They are made from 100% corn, which makes them gluten-free, and are grilled as a patty until they are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Once cooked, they are split open, some of the interior scooped out, buttered and then filled with one of several choices of stuffings, including shredded beef, pulled pork, stewed chicken, black beans, shrimp and a chorizo made by McRey’s Farm in Glen Aubrey.

Then customers can choose from one of 3 sauces, traditional mojito or guasacaca or one that Carrillo invented, besitos de alba, which is made with mango and spicy peppers.

Carrillo says, “I know it sounds like it’s an evil sauce but it’s not really. It’s on the sweet side. I don’t make spicy, hot food. I make flavorful food. So, although this has jalapeno, habanero, and a touch of ghost pepper, it’s sweet. It’s got something to say but it’s like I’m going to have to save them.”

Carrillo says that during his time at the Farmers Market, he gained an appreciation for the high quality of local food.

He has a Sullivan County dairy farm make him a special Venezuelan cheese called queso guayanese which he describes like a velvety smooth mozzarella.

And he offers an all-you-can-eat paella on Fridays from 6 until it runs out.

Happy Pappi’s kitchen is open from 11:30 to 8 Wednesday through Saturday.

You can order takeout by calling 765-1761.