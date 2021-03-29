“Handle With Care” childhood trauma program

BINGHAMTON, NY – Monday a new countywide program was announced in order to help school aged children.

“Handle With Care” is a program that is in place to support kids when they experience something traumatic.

The program is a partnership between school districts in Broome County and their mental health staff and law enforcement.

It’s set up so that whenever an officer is at a scene where there is a child, the officer will fill out a report out that lets the school district know what that child experienced

Kerry Zostant, Director of Pupil Services for Union-Endicott, says Handle With Care can provide support for any child that needs it.

“I think right now it’s just so important that we utilize all of the available resources we have to support our students’ mental health and wellness, especially now that students and families have been so isolated due to COVID,” says Zostant.

After a school district gets notified about a student dealing with trauma, it’s up to them to decide how to handle it.

Some options could be, postponing assignments for the child or referring them to the school nurse or counselor.

The overall goal of the program is to serve the social emotional needs of students and to help them better their relationships at school and at home.