DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Hamden woman has been re-sentenced to jail and probation after her ignition interlock device detected she was under the influence.

Tammy Howard, 43, was previously convicted of Driving While Intoxicated and was required to install an ignition interlock device in her vehicle as part of a conditional discharge. Howard attempted to operate her vehicle, but the device detected she was under the influence of alcohol. The court was notified, and Howard appeared in front of Judge Burket on July 7 to be resentenced.

Upon sentencing, Judge Burket said to the defendant, “You have a substance abuse problem, and you need to fix it. My goal is to help you, I can’t let you hurt someone.”

She was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, followed by inpatient substance abuse rehabilitation. She will also need to complete two years of probation.