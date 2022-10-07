BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Roberson Museum is celebrating spooks and spirits throughout the month of October.

The museum, which has long been rumored to be inhabited by the ghosts of Alonzo and Margaret Roberson, is offering haunted mansion tours on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons now until Halloween.

It’s also planning a family-friendly Spooktacular on Saturday October 29th from 11 to 3:30.

Children are encouraged to come in costume to trick-or-treat throughout the museum and participate in hands-on actvities.

Museum Director Michael Grasso says the mansion can get pretty creepy when decorated for the holiday.

“Seeing people get excited about walking through the mansion, even when it’s just a little bit spooky, to hear some of the ghost stories here. I have a ghost story of my own that was kind of odd and inexplicable. It’s one of the stories that we will tell on the Haunted Mansion Tours.”

You’ll have to take the tour to hear Grasso’s story.

Roberson also has special Halloween-themed planetarium shows.

Plus, a mannequin is placed in the mansion dressed in the actual hood and chains used during the hanging in Binghamton of serial killer Edward Rulloff back in 1871. It was the last public hanging to take place in New York State.

For more information and to register for the tour or Spooktacular, go to roberson.org.