Halloween Deals

It’s not just the kids that get treated tomorrow night, don a costume and get these deals:

Chuck E Cheese: 50 Free Tickets when kids play in costume until 10/31.



Edible Arrangements: Stop by your store in costume for a free Halloween treat.Valid 10/31.

Insomnia Cookies: All day on October 31st, any guest wearing a Halloween costume in-store will receive a FREE traditional cookie – no purchase necessary! Also offering 10% off online delivery orders of $10 or more the entire week with code TREAT10 (valid through Monday, November 4th, at 3 am)

McDonald’s: Order McDelivery on Uber Eats and get a $0 delivery fee from 10/26 – 11/1. Offer valid at participating McDonald’s locations only.

IHOP: Kids Eat Free from 4-10pm. Valid for kids 12 & under on kids items. 1 kids entree with adult entree purchase.

Applebee’s: Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar is offering 25¢ Boneless Wings in participating restaurants nationwide. Dine-in only. For a limited time at participating locations. Celery and dipping sauce available for an additional cost. While supplies last.

Blaze Pizza: Order a pizza, receive one of their limited-edition black light boxes and reveal the messages under a black light. Those who get a special box can win free delivered Blaze Pizza for a year ($1,500 value) and many more prizes like a free pizza party for their friends.

Chili’s: Enjoy the scary good $5 Fangtastic ‘Rita all day long on October 31.

Chipotle: On Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to close, customers who are in costume at all Chipotle locations in the U.S can get a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for only $4 and can scan for Chipotle Rewards.

Door Dash: Dress up as your favorite food item and DoorDash will reward customers with $10 off that food item. Valid Friday, October 25 through October 31 at 11:59 pm PT.

Sonic Drive-In: Serving up 50¢ corn dogs all day Thursday, OCT. 31.