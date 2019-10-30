Halloween Deals

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

It’s not just the kids that get treated tomorrow night, don a costume and get these deals:

Chuck E Cheese: 50 Free Tickets when kids play in costume until 10/31.


Edible Arrangements: Stop by your store in costume for a free Halloween treat.Valid 10/31.

Insomnia Cookies: All day on October 31st, any guest wearing a Halloween costume in-store will receive a FREE traditional cookie – no purchase necessary! Also offering 10% off online delivery orders of $10 or more the entire week with code TREAT10 (valid through Monday, November 4th, at 3 am)

McDonald’s: Order McDelivery on Uber Eats and get a $0 delivery fee from 10/26 – 11/1. Offer valid at participating McDonald’s locations only.

IHOP: Kids Eat Free from 4-10pm. Valid for kids 12 & under on kids items. 1 kids entree with adult entree purchase.

Applebee’s: Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar is offering 25¢ Boneless Wings in participating restaurants nationwide. Dine-in only. For a limited time at participating locations. Celery and dipping sauce available for an additional cost.  While supplies last. 

Blaze Pizza: Order a pizza, receive one of their limited-edition black light boxes and reveal the messages under a black light. Those who get a special box can win free delivered Blaze Pizza for a year ($1,500 value) and many more prizes like a free pizza party for their friends.

Chili’s: Enjoy the scary good $5 Fangtastic ‘Rita all day long on October 31. 

Chipotle: On Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to close, customers who are in costume at all Chipotle locations in the U.S can get a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for only $4 and can scan for Chipotle Rewards.

Door Dash: Dress up as your favorite food item and  DoorDash will reward customers with $10 off that food item. Valid Friday, October 25 through October 31 at 11:59 pm PT.

Sonic Drive-In: Serving up 50¢ corn dogs all day Thursday, OCT. 31.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack