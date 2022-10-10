SAYRE, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – Guthrie has recently learned of a phone scam that has already victimized some patients.

Patients may receive a phone call from someone who was able to make their call display as Guthrie on patients caller ID’s. If the call is answered, they then report that the patient was dis-enrolled in Medicare and in order to be seen, they need to re-enroll immediately. The caller will ask for a social security number, banking information, and demographics.

Guthrie wants it to be known that this is a scam. There are circumstances in which Guthrie may contact a patient, including to request that they pre-register in advance of a procedure or test or to attempt to collect payment on an outstanding account. Legitimate phone calls come from Guthrie Financial Counselors or Patient Representatives.

If in doubt, Guthrie says to hang up and call back to verify that the call actually came from Guthrie.

Residents who receive fraudulent calls are asked to contact local law enforcement agencies.