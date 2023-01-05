SAYRE, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – Guthrie is teaming up with substance abuse council CASA-Trinity to help community members learn more about the lifesaving medication Narcan.
According to the CDC, overdose deaths are up 14% nationally and Pennsylvania ranks third nationally in overdose deaths.
Narcan can save lives if administered correctly in a timely fashion. That is why the hospital is hosting this Narcan training event in the Patterson Auditorium located on Guthrie’s Sayre Campus.
Training participants will:
- Gain knowledge about the opioid epidemic
- Understand Act 139
- Identify characteristics of an opioid overdose
- Identify steps to care for a person who has had an opioid overdose
- Watch a demonstration of the use of intranasal Narcan
Registered attendees will receive a free Narcan Kit upon completion of the training. You can RSVP by emailing or calling Jennifer Burgess at jennifer.burgess@guthrie.org or 570-887-5397.