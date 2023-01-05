SAYRE, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – Guthrie is teaming up with substance abuse council CASA-Trinity to help community members learn more about the lifesaving medication Narcan.

According to the CDC, overdose deaths are up 14% nationally and Pennsylvania ranks third nationally in overdose deaths.

Narcan can save lives if administered correctly in a timely fashion. That is why the hospital is hosting this Narcan training event in the Patterson Auditorium located on Guthrie’s Sayre Campus.

Training participants will:

Gain knowledge about the opioid epidemic

Understand Act 139

Identify characteristics of an opioid overdose

Identify steps to care for a person who has had an opioid overdose

Watch a demonstration of the use of intranasal Narcan

Registered attendees will receive a free Narcan Kit upon completion of the training. You can RSVP by emailing or calling Jennifer Burgess at jennifer.burgess@guthrie.org or 570-887-5397.