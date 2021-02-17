Guthrie Relaxes Visitor Restrictions

From Guthrie:

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our patients, staff and visitors. The organization continues to closely monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in the communities it serves and follows state and federal guidelines in order to safely care for its patients. Effective Wednesday, Feb. 17, Guthrie has updated its hospital visitation policy to allow for more relaxed guidelines where appropriate.

· All visitors must wear a mask and be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms.

· Inpatients may have visitors from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

· Only one person at a time may visit; visitors may alternate. Visitors should leave the facility when not visiting a patient.

Visitors are also allowed in the following situations:

· An OB patient may be accompanied by one support person and a doula.

· A pediatric patient may have one visitor. (can alternate between two parents/guardians)

· Surgical/procedural outpatients may have one visitor during intake and discharge.

· Emergency department patients may have one visitor.

· A patient at end-of-life is permitted up to two visitors.

· Other situations with extenuating circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Please do not visit if you have a fever over 100 degrees, if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Children under 18 are not permitted at this time.

Visitation remains restricted at the Towanda Personal Care Home, Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit and Cortland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Patients at end of life may have up to two visitors.

While Guthrie understands and appreciates how difficult these restrictions can be, these efforts, along with the cooperation of the community, have contributed to slowing the spread of infection in our region.

