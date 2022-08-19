ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Guthrie is hosting their Annual Heart and Sole 5k tomorrow night to benefit the American Heart Association.

The run/walk course will lead participants around En-Joie Golf Course following the 2nd round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for children, 16 and under.

You can register for the event by clicking on this link: https://bit.ly/3A9x4Nj

There will be food and drink following the race, along with awards and a raffle for a $500 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card. Shirts will also be available.

The race begins at 6:30 p.m.