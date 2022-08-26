ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dozens of Italian delicacies are being enjoyed this evening as Endicott’s Little Italy organization holds its 15th annual GUSTO! street fair.

The Italian festival takes place along Odell Avenue and Witherill Street, which has traditionally been an Italian-American neighborhood dating back to the days of Endicott-Johnson Shoes.

25 vendors are selling lamb and chicken spiedies, pizza, meatball subs, sausage with peppers and onions, eggplant parmesan, homemade cannoli.

Little Italy President Michael Romeo said what really makes it special are the people and their stories.

“Lot of food and a lot of good times,” said Remo. “All the neighbors come and actually we have a lot of people who come from out of state too.”

Romeo said that last year’s festival, the first following the pandemic, saw its largest crowd ever.

There are also craft vendors and a bandstand with live music.

The headliner is the Mason Warrington Orchestra with vocalists Ralph Muro and Judy Giblin.

It all culminates tonight with fireworks tonight at 9.