ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Guitarist Randy McStine will perform on June 28th at Glendale Park.

McStine is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, vocalist, and producer. He has collaborated with Joe Satriani, UFO, members of King Crimson, Tears for Fears, and Miles Davis, among others. In 2020 he formed the group McStine and Minnemann with acclaimed drummer, Marco Minnemann. The two have released two albums and made their live debut in 2022.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. and is a featured act of the Music in The Glen concert series.

The performance is free, but $5-10 donations are encouraged to help pay the musicians.