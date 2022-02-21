BINGHAMTON, NY – Efforts to address what some have called the worst eyesore in Broome County are moving forward with a groundbreaking scheduled for next month.

Paulus Development and LeChase Construction are planning a ceremony on March 3rd to mark the beginning of the transformation of the historic Endicott-Johnson Victory Building into The Victory Lofts.

Paulus announced plans in December 2020 to turn the former shoe factory into 108 market-rate apartments as well as 75 hundred square feet of commercial space.

The 30 million dollar project will offer modern amenities and enclosed parking.

In July 2019, Paulus opened a similar housing project called the Ansco Camera Factory in another old, large industrial building in Binghamton.