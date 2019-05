Groundbreaking for WWI Memorial starts this Fall in D.C. Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. HAS A NATIONAL MEMORIAL FOR EVERY MAJOR AMERICAN WAR.

EXCEPT WORLD WAR I.

THAT WILL SOON CHANGE.

THE WORLD WAR I CENTENNIAL COMMISSION IS PREPARING TO BREAK GROUND THIS FALL ON A NATIONAL WORLD WAR I MEMORIAL IN DOWNTOWN D.C.

NewsChannel 34'S ANNA WIERNICKI IS IN WASHINGTON WITH MORE.

"Washington DC does not have a national world war one memorial."

DALE ARCHER IS WITH THE WORLD WAR ONE CENTENNIAL COMMISSION.

"And people are often surprised by that."

BUT THAT'S ABOUT TO CHANGE.

"And we anticipate that we can break ground later this fall."

ARCHER AND A TEAM OF ARCHITECTS INCLUDING JOE WEISHAAR HAVE DESIGNED A 60 FOOT BRONZE WALL THAT WILL STRETCH ACROSS PERSHING PARK NEAR THE WHITE HOUSE.

"The sculpture is going to blow people away. Absolutely."

WEISHAAR SAYS THE DESIGN INCLUDES 38 FIGURES THAT SHOW THE JOURNEY OF AN AMERICAN SOLDIER LEAVING HOME, FIGHTING IN THE WAR AND RETURNING HOME.

"We want to connect people to the stories of those who served in World War I."

BEFORE CONSTRUCTION CAN BEGIN, THE COMMISSION MUST STILL RAISE $15 MILLION.

BUT ARCHER SAYS THE DONATIONS ARE FLOWING IN.

EARLIER THIS MONTH THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE CONTRIBUTED $1 MILLION.

SHAWN SKELLY WITH THE NATIONAL COMMISSION ON MILITARY, NATIONAL, AND PUBLIC SERVICE SAYS THE MEMORIAL IS LONG OVERDUE.

"Every other major conflict we've been in is being and has been recognized at a national level."

SKELLY SAYS THE 4.7 MILLION AMERICANS THAT SERVED IN WORLD WAR ONE DESERVE TO BE RECOGNIZED LIKE THE REST OF OUR NATION'S HEROES.

"The last U.S. veteran for World War One was Frank Buckles. And he died asking congress to have this memorial built."

ARCHER SAYS NOW IT'S UP TO US.

"Because if we allow them to be forgotten then veterans in the future will be forgotten. We need not ever to forget our veterans."

THE MEMORIAL IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NOVEMBER OF 2021.

IN WASHINGTON, I'M ANNA WIERNICKI.