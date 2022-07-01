(A photo of Bucko’s “ghost” assault rifle provided by the New York State Police.)

GROTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Troopers responded to a harassment report in the Town of Groton on June 24th.

According to state police, Samual H. Bucko, 23, threatened a victim with a gun, made threatening phone calls to the victim, and caused over $1,900 worth of damage to the victim’s vehicle.

A further investigation revealed that Bucko was in possession of two illegal “ghost” guns. He had an illegal “ghost” assault rifle and an illegal 9 mm “ghost” handgun.

“Ghost” guns are untraceable firearms that have no serial numbers and can be acquired without background checks.

Bucko was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree – class “C” felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree – class “D” felony

Criminal Mischief in the second degree – class “D” felony

Menacing in the second degree – misdemeanor

Aggravated Harassment in the second degree – misdemeanor

He was released on his own recognizance and an order of protection was issued to the victim by the judge.