“Greetings From Vestal” postcard exhibit now showing at the Vestal Museum

VESTAL, N.Y. – Greetings From Vestal.

That’s the name of a new exhibition of historic postcards at the Vestal Museum.

The dozens of cards come from the collection of the Vestal Historical Society, with many depicting early scenes of the town, including the railway station that is now home to the museum.

Others have a holiday theme or have humorous messages.

Artists Gallery Director Jessica Petrylek says she herself enjoys collecting postcards.

“It’s something visual that we all can relate to, the cover of it. I personally like seeing the written message on the back and uncovering history,” she says.

Although Petrylek admits that some of the old fashioned cursive handwriting can be difficult to decipher.

The exhibit will be on display through mid to late August.

The Vestal Museum is located next to the Vestal Public Library and is open Thursday and Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, Saturdays from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sundays.