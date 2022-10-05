VIRGIL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With the leaves changing and temperatures dropping, it won’t be long now before the snow flies.

Greek Peak is looking to get skiers and boarders excited for the upcoming season with its annual Hops and Swaps event this weekend.

The swaps portion is a 3 day equipment and clothing sale fundraiser run by the Greek Peak Ski Club featuring over a million dollars worth of new and used merchandise for sale.

The hops part takes place Saturday and features unlimited tastings from 2 dozen breweries, wineries and distilleries.

Director of Marketing Jon Spaulding says the event also offers the last opportunity to buy season passes at a discounted rate.

“We have all of our outdoor enthusiast’s, guests coming right at the time when mountain bike season is ending but we are gearing up for the ski season. So it’s a celebration of the four seasons.”

The swap is free to attend and runs Friday 3 to 9, Saturday 9 to 6 and Sunday 9 to noon.

The hops festival runs from 12:30 to 8 on Saturday and features live music from Rochester based Dave Matthews tribute band Big Eyed Fish.

There will also be a Kids Zone with a petting zoo, inflatables and Dan the Snake Man. Plus, craft vendors, a food truck and chair lift rides.

Tickets are $49 for adults and $19 for under 21 in advance.

They go up 10 dollars on the day of the event.

You can purchase them at greekpeak.net.