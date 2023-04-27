VIRGIL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With the ski season behind them, Greek Peak Mountain Resort is turning its attention to more upgrades for its snowmaking operation for next season.

Greek is now in year 3 of a 5 year plan to make significant improvements to its ability to make and maintain snow on the mountain.

Due to previous investments, the resort had 114 ski days this season, 7 more than the year before.

Now, it’s spending close to 1 million dollars on new larger water and air lines, 57 new high efficiency snow guns and improvements to pumps that will double the water output.

Since purchasing Greek Peak 10 years ago, owner John Meier has consistently reinvested revenues into the skier and boarder experience.

Before Meier bought the resort, he was a longtime customer, skiing regularly with his wife and kids.

“The tremendous memories that our families had together. The chair lift rides, the best conversations in life that happen on a chair lift for me. That’s really what snow sports is about, that’s what Greek Peak is about.”

Greek Peak is also installing a new variable drive on chair 1 and giving it a fresh coat of paint.

Plus there will be upgrades to lighting and new rental equipment.

Season passes for next season are currently on sale at a discounted price at greekpeak.net. Prices go up on May 1st.