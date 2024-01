BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Greater Good Grocery is taking its products on the go.

The grocery store has announced the launch of its mobile market. Throughout Broome County, community members will be able to find the store’s painted bus to purchase food products at an affordable price.

A full schedule has not yet been released. Greater Good Grocery says it will update customers on its social media.

Visit Greater Good Grocery on Facebook for announcements.