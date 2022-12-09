BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After several setbacks over the multiple year process, the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex is officially back up and running.

In December of 2020, the sports dome in the Town of Union collapsed due to a heavy accumulation of snow on the roof.

Since then, construction has been underway to create the new and improved metal structure that will house all turf sports including soccer, football, lacrosse, field hockey, gymnastics and more.

The owner of the building, Bahj Kashou says that a study was done regarding the economic impact of the sports dome a couple of years ago, and found that an estimated $20 million in economic activity is a direct result of having the complex in this area.

“The brightness and the warmth of it, and the spaciousness. You can’t find a building like this in similar standard in the North East. Not the same, it’s one of a few in the North East where you can play a full football game or a full soccer field inside a building like this.”

The official grand opening took place yesterday evening.

Kashou says that with the new steel structure is a 100,000 square foot complex, and it always has a comfortable temperature.

He says that the complex has already booked an overnight premier soccer tournament for January 21st and 22nd.