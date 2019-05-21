Greater Binghamton Scholastic Challenge at Binghamton University

The next wave of entrepreneurs had their creativity on display today.

The 10th annual Greater Binghamton Scholastic Challenge took place at Binghamton University.

High school students pitched their business ideas.

A panel of judges watched the presentations and voted on the pitch they thought was the best.

Dan Babcock CEO of Modern Marketing who helped create the event, says it’s important to create a platform for young entrepreneurs because they are the future of business in our region. “We’re teaching the fact that there is no age limit to start a business, you can start now. There’s no idea that can’t be generated regardless of age and be made into something that’s an economic driver, good for society, good for government, good for anywhere in the world to improve. These kids are learning something that’s not only skill based, but something they can go out and execute on immediately.”

Around 115 students from over 10 school districts took part in the event.

Animal Adventure Owner Jordan Patch served as the keynote speaker.

———————————————————

Download the app for Android or iPhone