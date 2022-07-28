WIVT/WBGH – Sing to your hearts content at the Firehouse Stage tomorrow, July 29th, for a special screening of Grease.

Spend Friday night at the Firehouse Stage in Johnson City to watch the 1978 multiple award winning musical “Grease”, staring John Travolta.

Guests are encouraged to join in and sing along with tunes like “Summer Nights”, “Greased Lightnin'”, “You’re the One That I Want”, and “We Go Together” throughout the screening.

The show will start at 8 PM, though times are subject to change, tickets start at 10 dollars.

Firehouse Stage is located at 48 Willow Street in Johnson City.