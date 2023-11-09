BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – 27 affordable housing apartment units across four Binghamton sites held their grand opening yesterday.

The developments are through Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango.

The project totaled $8.1 million, and included the renovation of four buildings, including 39-49 Munsell Street, 22 Moffat Ave, 22 Way Street, and 4 Sturges Street.

New York State provided $7.5 million of funding through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, with an additional $500,000 from the City of Binghamton.

Mayor Jared Kraham says that all of the buildings used to be some of the city’s biggest eyesores, and now, they lighten up the entire neighborhood.

“Once inhabitable eyesores, these buildings are now homes for individuals and families that were experiencing homelessness, domestic violence survivors, young people aging out of foster care, and veterans with disabilities, living below the poverty line,” said Kraham.

As part of the affordable housing program, residents can receive additional services such as case management, budgeting, transportation, and more.

The building at 39-49 Munsell Street was dedicated to longtime Greater Opportunities employee, and community advocate Majeeda Razzaq.

Her surviving family was in attendance during the grand opening.