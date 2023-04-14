TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A brand-new camping resort is coming to the Binghamton area just in time for summer.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park will host its grand opening event on Saturday, May 6th, at 2 p.m.

The new resort is located at 600 Boswell Hill Road in the Town of Union.

It is the newest family campground in Upstate New York, featuring a beach, inflatable water park, unique camp sites, mini golf, pedal boats, kayaks, and so much more.

Guests may even run into Yogi Bear and his friends Boo Boo, Cindy Bear, and Ranger Smith, who roam the park daily, ready for photo-ops.

The public is invited to the May 6th event. There will be food, drinks, and plenty of family fun.

Learn more about Jellystone Park and book your stay here.