Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“With a new variant circulating in New York, the best way to stay safe this holiday season is by getting vaccinated and boosted,” Governor Hochul said. “With holiday gatherings just weeks away, you can protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone in your life to do the same.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 234,516

– 234,516 Total Positive – 10,411

– 10,411 Percent Positive – 4.44%

– 4.44% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.84%

– 4.84% Patient Hospitalization – 3,236 (+38)

– 3,236 (+38) Patients Newly Admitted – 443

– 443 Patients in ICU – 619 (+3)

– 619 (+3) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 333 (+5)

– 333 (+5) Total Discharges – 217,387 (+407)

– 217,387 (+407) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 40

– 40 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,756

– 46,756 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,212

– 57,212 Total vaccine doses administered – 30,435,388

– 30,435,388 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 122,518

– 122,518 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 809,136

– 809,136 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.2%

– 86.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.6%

– 78.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.6%

– 91.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.1%

– 81.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.7%

– 74.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.1%

– 67.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.1%

– 79.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 2, 2021 Friday, December 3, 2021 Saturday, December 4, 2021 Capital Region 60.31 66.51 69.71 Central New York 56.08 61.60 70.04 Finger Lakes 66.75 73.51 78.63 Long Island 47.44 52.50 55.64 Mid-Hudson 33.17 36.88 40.14 Mohawk Valley 70.77 77.18 82.28 New York City 20.42 22.44 24.03 North Country 68.40 73.75 77.88 Southern Tier 63.26 71.33 79.30 Western New York 73.06 80.43 84.47 Statewide 39.73 43.81 46.93

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 2, 2021 Friday, December 3, 2021 Saturday, December 4, 2021 Capital Region 8.17% 8.05% 7.61% Central New York 8.41% 7.98% 8.11% Finger Lakes 10.89% 10.58% 10.32% Long Island 5.83% 5.90% 5.95% Mid-Hudson 4.26% 4.37% 4.51% Mohawk Valley 9.31% 8.74% 8.49% New York City 2.23% 2.25% 2.26% North Country 9.67% 9.22% 8.86% Southern Tier 6.77% 6.50% 6.03% Western New York 11.32% 11.15% 11.10% Statewide 4.85% 4.85% 4.84%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, December 2, 2021 Friday, December 3, 2021 Saturday, December 4, 2021 Bronx 2.15% 2.24% 2.26% Kings 1.97% 2.04% 2.09% New York 1.67% 1.62% 1.60% Queens 2.94% 2.92% 2.92% Richmond 3.71% 3.73% 3.77%

Yesterday, 10,411 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,755,192. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 35,325 166 Allegany 6,238 47 Broome 29,007 154 Cattaraugus 10,379 42 Cayuga 10,015 64 Chautauqua 15,619 98 Chemung 13,290 93 Chenango 5,766 39 Clinton 8,408 59 Columbia 5,915 35 Cortland 6,242 48 Delaware 4,655 30 Dutchess 38,686 171 Erie 129,064 693 Essex 3,089 16 Franklin 5,691 61 Fulton 8,087 47 Genesee 8,992 43 Greene 5,113 35 Hamilton 527 2 Herkimer 8,647 60 Jefferson 11,798 62 Lewis 4,346 30 Livingston 7,513 54 Madison 7,654 40 Monroe 100,649 500 Montgomery 7,453 47 Nassau 230,124 926 Niagara 29,802 177 NYC 1,144,788 2,581 Oneida 34,177 184 Onondaga 61,261 392 Ontario 12,164 85 Orange 63,479 297 Orleans 5,759 29 Oswego 14,725 114 Otsego 5,615 41 Putnam 13,365 30 Rensselaer 18,059 121 Rockland 56,085 125 Saratoga 25,756 174 Schenectady 19,905 125 Schoharie 2,847 31 Schuyler 2,030 23 Seneca 3,415 15 St. Lawrence 13,412 81 Steuben 13,064 106 Suffolk 260,452 1,112 Sullivan 9,959 56 Tioga 6,604 56 Tompkins 7,693 68 Ulster 19,554 86 Warren 7,679 58 Washington 7,052 63 Wayne 10,744 86 Westchester 149,834 388 Wyoming 5,548 33 Yates 2,073 12

Yesterday, 40 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,756. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 1 Erie 5 Herkimer 1 Kings 5 Livingston 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 2 Nassau 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 4 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Otsego 2 Queens 1 Richmond 1 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 Schoharie 1 Seneca 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 1 Washington 1

Yesterday, 20,385 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 26,815 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 804,816 879 Central New York 618,521 298 Finger Lakes 819,991 819 Long Island 2,023,014 1,530 Mid-Hudson 1,577,065 1,373 Mohawk Valley 310,780 127 New York City 7,265,648 14,178 North Country 288,795 88 Southern Tier 416,481 277 Western New York 900,711 816 Statewide 15,025,822 20,385

People with complete vaccine series: