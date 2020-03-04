Governor Cuomo calls back SUNY students back from study abroad programs amid coronavirus concerns

ALBANY, NY – There are now 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York State in Westchester County and New York City as of 4:30 PM Wednesday.

Governor Cuomo says that SUNY and CUNY study-abroad students and faculty are being recalled back to New York.

As NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us, about 300 students and faculty in 5 of the higher risk countries will be impacted and the study abroad programs in those countries have been suspended immediately.

Study-abroad students and staff in China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy are being brought back to the United States.

Those are countries that have been on the quote-un-quote watch list, recall list that the federal government has set.

Fashion Institute of Technology students received this email, notifying them of the recall.

The SUNY and CUNY students will take a chartered plane to Stewart Airport.

In a statement SUNY’s Chancellor said:

“…We will provide students with financial and academic resources and work to minimize any disruption today’s action may cause, while we work aggressively with all our partners at the local, state and federal level to protect our entire campus communities.”

The students will be quarantined for 14 days in a dormitory setting.

Officials say they have identified ‘excess capacity’ where there are not other students living there.

Some of those excess spaces are near Long Island, Western New York, and the Rome/Utica area.

They will come back. We’re identifying dormitory facilities for them which will be controlled facilities for the quarantine period.”

A spokesperson for Binghamton University tells NewsChannel 34 that 30 of its students in Italy and two in South Korea will return to the US to spend two weeks in quarantine before returning to their home communities for the remainder of the semester.