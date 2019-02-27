BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Theatre fans can get ready for a Wicked-good night.

The 2019 Stardust Gala will feature dinner, dessert and DIVA Showstoppers from the world of Broadway to raise money for the Goodwill Theatre.

The gala will feature cabaret performances from the Tony Award Winning Musical "Wicked" performed by the so-called "Wicked Divas" Julia Murney and Emily Rozek who played Elphaba and Glinda in previous runs of the Broadway show.

Along with favorites from the untold tale of the witches of Oz, the show will include songs from Gypsy, Ragtime, Titanic and opera selections from Bizet's Carmen.

The event will take place Saturday, March 9th at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton from 6 to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices for just the show are $40, for dinner and the show it's $150 and for a VIP ticket that includes a meet and greet with the stars, for $250 dollars.

Tickets can be purchased at GoodwillTheatre.net.

