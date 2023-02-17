NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Wednesday morning, three people were killed and a fourth was seriously injured in a car-pedestrian crash in Newark Valley.

52-year-old Doreen Wood, 66-year-old Jack Stephens, and 25-year-old Kurtis Acker were killed when a 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe SUV, driven by an unidentified 18-year-old, plowed into them on Route 38.

The fourth victim was Wood’s daughter, 27-year-old Christy Oralls, who was air lifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where she remains serious condition.

Wood’s niece, Amanda Spears, put together a GoFundMe page where the community can donate to help with medical expenses and funeral costs.

So far, it has raised nearly $700.

Spears says Oralls has three children at home who need their mom.

Her youngest is six months old.

