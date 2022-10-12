BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The start of the 2022-23 Girl Scout member year is here and local troops are looking to add girls in grades K-12.

Local troops are hosting informational sessions during upcoming community events for any girls and adults interested in learning more about joining or volunteering.

Staff members, current Girl Scouts, and volunteers will be on hand at the following events if community members have any questions about the program.

October 23rd

Binghamton, NY – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Broome County Parks Trunk or Treat event

October 29th

Lisle, NY – 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lisle Volunteer Fire Station Trunk or Treat event

October 30th

Johnson City, NY – 5 to 7 p.m. at the Firehouse Stage Trunk or Treat event

Girls and adults will have the opportunity to join the organization and register on-site.