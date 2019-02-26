BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Cookie lovers can get ready to have their sweet tooth satisfied.

Girl Scout volunteers and leaders from across the area were at Rogers Trucking today collecting their orders of Girl Scout Cookies.

Over 45,000 cases of the delicious treats were stored at the Kirkwood facility ready to be distributed for the yearly delivery week.

Girl Scout Senior Director of Sales Andrea Mastronardi says in the 26 counties she covers between New York and Pennsylvania which includes Broome, over 1.5 million boxes of cookies have been sold so far this year.

She says it's fantastic that a fundraiser that allows the girls to do so much has become so popular."It's really amazing because like I said the customers are so supportive of girl scouting. They love interacting with the girls and supporting all their troop activities. It's really great to see just how popular it is."

Mastronardi says the cookie sales help to pay for a wide variety of outdoor and community service based activities along with STEM-based programs.

She added that the number one selling flavor is Thin Mints.



