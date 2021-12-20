TROY, N.Y (NEWS10) – After letting the community weigh in every step of the way, a colorful new mural has been competed on the Hoosick Street Bridge underpass. The goal of the mural is to transform the 500 foot stretch of road under the Hoosick Street Bridge into a space that draws people together, uniting what a highway divided.

At the end of October, Troy celebrated the completion of the Gems of Troy, the largest public mural project in the City of Troy’s history, and the first phase of The Uniting Line community partnership project. The formal ceremony included appearances by Mayor Patrick Madden, project partners The Arts Center of the Capital Region, Collar Works, and Tap, Inc., and project artist, Jade Warrick aka Trash Kid.

In May, three regional artists, Simona Bortis-Schultz, Fernando Orellana, and Jade Warrick were announced as the three finalists to be considered in the creation of a mural. Ultimately, Artist Jade Warrick was selected by the community for the project.

The Uniting Line is a partnership with Troy, the Arts Center of the Capital Region, TAP and Collarworks. This is a multi-year, multi-phase partnership that aims to present an entirely new vision for the area beneath the Hoosick Street Bridge.

A team of artists from the Capital Region helped paint Jade Warrick’s “Gems of Troy” mural installation on 32 concrete piers beneath the Hoosick Street Bridge between 6th Avenue and the Hudson River. The community also got to get involved with painting on select community volunteer days.

The Uniting Line project is funded in part through Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative, with additional financial support from private funders.