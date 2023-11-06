ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) -Gault Auto has made a sizable donation to benefit local women battling breast cancer.

Last week, the dealership presented the Carrie-On Breast Cancer Foundation with a check for over $20,000 as part of its Gault Gives Back Program.

Gault Toyota gave away $100 for every vehicle sold in October to Carrie-On, coinciding with the foundation’s annual benefit.

Carrie On began in 2017 after Carrie Crowningshield passed away from breast cancer. The foundation was created by Carrie’s parents as a way to continue her legacy and financially assist women in their fight against the disease.

“It blew me away, it still is. I can’t wait to show her parents because they come up every year from Florida, they moved to Florida, and they come up every year for a couple of months for this benefit and to put this together. I am still at a loss. I appreciate Gault for everything they have done and so do they. We’re very, very touched by how they’ve helped the community and this benefit,” said Carrie-On Cancer Foundation Trustee Suzie Lupo.

Carrie-On makes $1,000 donations to individual women treated at Lourdes each year. With the funding from Gault, it hopes to expand its services to UHS and beyond.

Visit Carrie-On Crowningshield on Facebook for more information.