BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - County Executive Jason Garnar highlighted the 'Power of Partnerships' in his 2019 State of the County Address.

Garnar held the address at the site of the soon to be Ansco Lofts as an example of one of the projects taking place as a result of partnerships.

The County Executive highlighted other developments including the elimination of blighted properties, such as the Endicott Inn, and the beginning of a new housing initiative titled Jumpstart JC.

The new pilot program will look to renovate housing in Johnson City as the area sees major developments such as Binghamton University's new pharmacy and nursing schools.

One of the biggest issues discussed was the opioid epidemic.

UHS will be introducing a treatment program at the Broome County Jail aimed at reducing recidivism.

Garnar says the reduction in overdose deaths is encouraging but he won't stop working until there are none. "We're the only community in New York State to have a recovery school. Those types of things that's been the best example of partnership that I can think of in the last year or 2 of my administration. Other communities around us unfortunately are still seeing increases and we're seeing those numbers cut in half. It's really because everyone has come together and they work hard everyday."

Other projects discussed during the address included the one-stop shop for veteran's services going in at the former location of the Vestal Hills Country Club and the upgrade to the county's public safety radio system.

Garnar also says he is encouraged about the growth in travelers at the Greater Binghamton Airport which he hopes will lead to expanded services and added flights.



