BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The funeral for the 12-year-old Binghamton girl that was killed last week will be held Monday morning.

Aliza Spencer is the 12-year-old girl that was killed while out walking with her family last Thursday night around 10 PM, on the city’s east side.

An obituary was published today for the honor roll sixth-grader at East Middle School. It describes her as a talented girl who loved to play violin, paint, and draw. She was also described as an avid reader having learned to read in kindergarten. According to the obituary Aliza also liked taking photos, gardening, cooking, and taking care of the family cat Daisy.

She was shot in the chest while walking along Bigelow Street with her father and brother around 10 PM, on Thursday, April 21st, and died shortly afterward. Binghamton Police have not made an arrest and continue to seek information and leads on the case. The New York State Police are also assisting in the investigation.

The reward that is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible has been increased to $25,000. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be left by calling (607)722-7080.

Calling hours for Aliza are set for Sunday, May 1st from 2 PM to 5 PM at St. Paul’s Church at 282 Chenango Street in Binghamton. Her funeral will be held on Monday morning at 9:30 AM at St. Paul’s Church. The burial will be private. Along with her father and brother, she is survived by her mother, two sisters, several aunts and uncles, and cousins.