SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Support from Sidney-area businesses continues to pour in for AK as her condition has stabilized at a Syracuse hospital.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Anielle McEwan-Lomnicki’s father Rich writes that the 14 year-old continues to rest via sedation.

Last evening, a CT scan was completed and there was no indication of increased bleeding.

AK, as she’s known to family and friends, was struck by an alleged drunk driver while walking home from Sidney Middle School last Wednesday.

She suffered major head trauma and has been in a medically induced coma at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Her parents Rich Lomnicki and Delsa McEwan describe AK as very outgoing and kind.

They say she’s a hard worker, good student and well-rounded athlete, playing point guard for the Sidney junior varsity team as well as the Twin Tier Elite travel team.

On Friday, the Beez Kneez restaurant in Sidney will donate 10% of all sales to AK and her family.

On Saturday, Gavin’s Machos Tacos, Tina’s Old Fashioned Donuts, Sidney Joe’s Pizzeria, Trackside Dining and the Club 55 Restaurant will all do the same.

To keep up with her progress, go to the #AKSTRONG page on Facebook.