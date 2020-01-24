Friday is LEGO Day, here’s how Vestal Hills students celebrated

VESTAL, NY – Elementary school students in Vestal got to play with a classic toy today while learning about engineering.

4th and 5th graders at Vestal Hills celebrated LEGO Day by learning about and building robots out of the famous building blocks.

Volunteers from Lockheed Martin in Owego stopped by with the toy kits, and also gave the kids the opportunity to try some basic coding.

Lockheed Engineering Project Manager Mary Driver has a special connection to the school.

“This is fantastic. I love this school. My children went to this school, so it’s great to come back and see the teachers. Teachers here are really fantastic and everybody really embraces what we’re doing here. There’s a lot of support for what we’re doing, bringing the kids in and embracing this and giving them the opportunity, so this is a lot of fun for all of us too,” says Driver.

The volunteers helped demonstrate how to specifically program a robot using bread, jelly, fluff, and peanut butter, and an older student who once attended the school.

The students would have an idea for an instruction for the would-be robot, like telling it to put the jelly on the bread.

If they weren’t specific enough in their commands, the robot would place the entire jar of jelly on the bread.

Driver says Lockheed is a strong proponent of STEM programs in education.