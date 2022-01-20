BINGHAMTON, NY- This Saturday at the Broome County Landfill there is a free drop-off event running from 7:30 to 11:30 A.M for Broome County residents.

It’s your chance to get rid of household chemicals and electronics like an old T.V., during one of the County’s free hazardous waste and electronic recycling days.

Items that are accepted as hazardous waste are:

Household cleaners

Pesticides

Fertilizer

Fluorescent bulbs

Fire extinguishers

pool chemicals, etc.

Items being accepted as electronics are:

Computers

Monitors (3 or less)

Televisions (3 or less)

Stereos

Laptops

Radios

Fax machines

Copiers

Printers

Cellphones

Tablets, etc.

This Saturday is for Broome County residents only, no businesses.

If you live in Tioga County, you are only permitted to utilize free drop off days from April to November.

Additional information can be found at the Division of Solid Waste Management’s website.