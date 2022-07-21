WHITNEY POINT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local school districts are offering free meals for children in the community this summer.

In collaboration with local schools, Rock on Café is offering free, healthy food for youth in Broome and Tioga Counties.

The summer meals are available to anyone 18 and younger can be picked up from a designated site.

School Lunch Director, Patrick Walsh says that the program helps reach children in high need areas that might not have access to healthy food during the summer months.

“We know that feeding kids universally works. It’s gonna help them become healthy adults, make better choices, giving access to better safe food, healthy foods, and it will help in the long run,” says Walsh. “I mean it’ll cut down on obesity, cut down on disease, issues that can come along with eating a poor diet. We’re trying to reach those kids as best we can.”

The breakfasts include a grain, milk, and a fruit or juice, while lunches contain a meat or meat substitute, milk, grain, vegetable, and fruit.

One of the program’s goals is to reduce costs for families while inflation rates are at a near 40 year high.

For more information and locations go to rockoncafe.org.