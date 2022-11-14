MONTROSE, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – The Pennsylvania State Police will be holding several child safety seat checks throughout the state this week. One of those checks will be at the United Fire Company in Montrose, PA.

The free event will run from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 21st.

Children’s car seats will be checked by Troopers who are Certified Child Safety Seat Technicians.

This is a good time for local residents to make sure that their children are getting buckled up properly.

The United Fire Company is located at 72 Monument Square.