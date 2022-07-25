NEW YORK STATE, (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Senator Fred Akshar joined Republican Leader Rob Ortt and New York State Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay in calling for a special session of the Legislature to address surging violent crime in communities across the state.

The three leaders are calling for the repeal of what they call “disastrous” bail reform laws and other criminal justice reform laws recently passed.

Last Thursday, two Rochester police officers were attacked in a shooting that took the life of a 29-year veteran police officer and injured the other.

Earlier the same day, Lee Zeldin was attacked on stage during a speech as a man rushed him with a sharp weapon. The man was taken into custody, charged with a felony, and released with no bail.

Senator Akshar spoke out after these two events.

“What will it take for One Party Rule to do fix their broken policies? The disastrous cash-less bail reforms and our broken parole system they created continue to erode public safety across our state and cripple the confidence of New Yorkers trying to protect their families from unchecked violence. Our so-called leaders in Albany have continued to ignored the facts, but they can’t hide from the truth: They created this mess and they have the ability to end it. I stand ready and willing to work with our colleagues to help restore common-sense to our justice system, but are they?” he said.

Akshar, Ortt, and Barclay are all strong supporters of the “Restore Public Safety Agenda” that was introduced at the beginning of this year. The agenda is focused around the following issues.

Protecting Those Who Protect Us: Invest in law enforcement; Provide them with the support they need to make our communities safe and serve those in need; and Fight Democrat efforts to “Defund the Police.”



Rejecting Dangerous “Reforms” like Cashless Bail: End cashless bail, restore judicial discretion and reject proposals like “Clean Slate”; Require state agencies to be transparent about the effects of public safety policies; and Enact policies that get dangerous individuals off our streets.



Reforming the Broken Parole System: Recenter the Parole process around the protection and rights of crime victims and their families; Ensure that cop-killers, serial killers, child killers, and other dangerous murderers can NEVER be released; and Reject dangerous Democrat proposals like “Elder Parole” and “Fair and Timely Parole.”



Passing a Victims’ Justice Agenda: Strengthen penalties for violent and repeat offenders, as well as hate crimes; Create and support more victims’ services and resources; and Invest in proven mental health, addiction, and homeless programs.



The three will continue to push Governor Kathy Hochul and other high-ranking New York State representatives to make changes.

“Countless New Yorkers are falling victim to crime every day. Yesterday’s events have shined a tragic spotlight on that fact. Restoring public safety cannot wait – it’s time for the political ruling class to make the safety of New Yorkers a priority. Governor Hochul must convene a special session to finally repeal these disastrous pro-criminal policies that have made New Yorkers less safe,” concluded Leader Ortt.