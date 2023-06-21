LISLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) New York State police have charged four people in connection with a Burglary at a Lisle residence.

On May 5, a trooper was dispatched after a report was made of four unknown people taking things and putting them into a U-Haul. After investigation, it was determined that the four suspects took these things without permission.

Laura Dickerson, 20, of Binghamton was arrested on June 8 and charged with a class C Felony of Burglary in the Second Degree.

Joseph Swarts, 29, of Binghamton was arrested on June 8 and charged with a class C Felony of Burglary in the Second Degree.

Matthew McLaughlin, 24, of Binghamton was arrested on June 9 and charged with a class C Felony of Burglary in the Second Degree

And Jamie Levene, 47, of Binghamton was arrested on June 20 and charged with a class C Felony of Burglary in the Second Degree

Each individual was processed and transported to the Broome County Jail for Arraignment.