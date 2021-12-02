Fort Drum officers march across military base to deliver over 100 toys

Senior noncommissioned officers across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) conduct a ruck march from the Noncommissioned Officer Academy to the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers facility to deliver more than 100 toys for the annual Mountain of Toys program. Mountain of Toys is a Fort Drum Sergeants Major Association program developed 25 years ago to provide support to Soldiers and their families in need during the holiday season. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers on the Fort Drum military base made a special delivery this morning.

On December 2, a group of Fort Drum senior noncommissioned officers led a ruck march. Carrying with them were numerous donations for the Mountain of Toys, which is a holiday program that has been collecting toys for Army families for 25 years.

The trek was led from the Fort Drum Noncommissioned Officer Academy to the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers facility. The soldier then delivered over 100 unwrapped toys to the Mountain of Toys program box.

“As Mountain Tough Soldiers, we don’t need any incentive to go on an early-morning ruck march – but this was a pretty good one,” 10 Mountain Division Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas said in a press release. “The support from the community for the Mountain of Toys program has been amazing, and we were glad to be part of it.”

According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, after the NCOs delivered their gifts, another formation of the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team also arrived at the BOSS center to empty their rucks of toys.

Donations for the Mountain of Toys program have been received since November. Unwrapped toys have been, and will continue to be collected at the NCOA, Post Exchange, Clark Hall and other locations.

“We’ve been getting a lot of donations, which is really awesome,” Fort Drum BOSS President Corporal Chris Jones added. “One of the collection boxes had to be emptied two days in a row. We always like to have more toys than we think we will need.”

Boxes at various Fort Drum locations are monitored regularly and emptied when filled. Donations for the Mountain of Toys program will continue to be accepted through December.